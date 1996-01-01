19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal Protecting Group
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition Acetal Protecting Group
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction below is unsuccessful in producing the desired alcohol.
How may the reaction conditions be changed to allow the desired alcohol product to form?
The reaction below is unsuccessful in producing the desired alcohol.
How may the reaction conditions be changed to allow the desired alcohol product to form?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Convert the aldehyde into an carboxylic acid under acidic conditions.
B
Convert the aldehyde into alcohol before producing the Grignard reagent.
C
Convert the aldehyde to an acetal before producing the Grignard reagent.
D
No change needed, the reaction would create the final product.