18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Ritter reaction occurs when nitrile and secondary or tertiary alcohol reacts in the presence of an acid to form N-substituted amide. Explain why the Ritter reaction does not work with primary alcohols.
The Ritter reaction occurs when nitrile and secondary or tertiary alcohol reacts in the presence of an acid to form N-substituted amide. Explain why the Ritter reaction does not work with primary alcohols.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction requires a sterically more hindered alcohol and the primary alcohols are less hindered.
B
Carbocation intermediate is formed during the reaction, and since primary alcohol doesn't make stable carbocation intermediates, it can't be used for the Ritter reaction.
C
Because the reaction involves the formation of a carbanion and primary alcohols do not form carbanions.
D
Because the primary alcohols undergo substitution reactions to form ether under acidic conditions.