Step 1: Dissolve the mixture in water (H 2 O). Add aqueous NaOH and separate the two layers formed.

Step 2a: Add aqueous HCl to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule A is left.

Step 2b: Add aqueous HCl to the water layer, then separate the two layers formed.

Steep 3a: Evaporate the water. Pure Molecule B is left.

Step 3b: Add aqueous NaOH to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule C is left.