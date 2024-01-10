How can molecules A, B, and C be separated?
Step 1: Dissolve the mixture in water (H2O). Add aqueous NaOH and separate the two layers formed.
Step 2a: Add aqueous HCl to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule A is left.
Step 2b: Add aqueous HCl to the water layer, then separate the two layers formed.
Steep 3a: Evaporate the water. Pure Molecule B is left.
Step 3b: Add aqueous NaOH to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule C is left.
Step 1: Dissolve the mixture in diethyl ether (CH3CH2OCH2CH3). Add aqueous NaOH and separate the two layers formed.
Step 2a: Add aqueous HCl to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule A is left.
Step 2b: Add aqueous HCl to the diethyl layer, then separate the two layers formed.
Steep 3a: Evaporate the diethyl ether layer. Pure Molecule C is left.
Step 3b: Add aqueous NaOH to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule B is left.
Step 1: Dissolve the mixture in water (H2O). Add aqueous HCl and separate the two layers formed.
Step 2a: Add aqueous NaOH to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule A is left.
Step 2b: Add aqueous NaOH to the water layer, then separate the two layers formed.
Steep 3a: Evaporate the water. Pure Molecule B is left.
Step 3b: Add aqueous HCl to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule C is left.
Step 1: Dissolve the mixture in diethyl ether (CH3CH2OCH2CH3). Add aqueous HCl and separate the two layers formed.
Step 2a: Add aqueous NaOH to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule A is left.
Step 2b: Add aqueous NaOH to the diethyl layer, then separate the two layers formed.
Steep 3a: Evaporate the diethyl ether layer. Pure Molecule C is left.
Step 3b: Add aqueous HCl to the aqueous layer. Add diethyl ether, then separate the two layers formed. Evaporate diethyl ether. Pure Molecule B is left.