4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select structures that correspond to the same compound. Also identify structures that correspond to different compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure 1, 2 and 3 represent 1-methylbutane;
Structure 4 and 5 represent 1,3-dimethylpropane
B
Structure 1, 2 and 3 represent 2,2-dimethylbutane;
Structure 4 and 5 represent 2-methylbutane
C
Structure 1, 2, 4 and 5 represent n-pentane;
Structure 3 represents 2,2-dimethylbutane
D
Structure 1, 2, 4 and 5 represent 2-methylpentane;
Structure 3 represents 2-methylbutane
