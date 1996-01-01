11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Polymerization
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the commercial polymerization of polyethylene, 2% peroxide is sometimes added to the mixture. This addition of some peroxide gives a stronger product with higher flexibility. Explain how this small quantity of peroxide can have such a large effect on the properties of polyethylene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Peroxide cross-links the polyethylene chains to give high strength and flexibility.
B
Peroxide oxidizes the polyethylene chains to give high strength and flexibility.
C
Peroxide hydrolyzes the polyethylene chains to give high strength and flexibility.
D
Peroxide cleaves the polyethylene chains to give high strength and flexibility.