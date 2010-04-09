6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Energy Diagram
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The loss of a proton from cyclopentanol is shown below:
This process has an acid dissociation constant (Ka) of 4.9×10–16. Construct a reaction diagram for this process.
The loss of a proton from cyclopentanol is shown below:
This process has an acid dissociation constant (Ka) of 4.9×10–16. Construct a reaction diagram for this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D
Not enough information is given to construct a reaction coordinate diagram.