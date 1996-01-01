A student prepares a buffer solution by dissolving CH 3 CH 2 COOH and CH 3 CH 2 COO−K+ in pure water. Write the chemical equations that illustrate how the components of the buffer are able to prevent a drastic change in the pH of the solution when the student adds:

(i) a small amount of H+ into the solution.

(ii) a small amount of HO− into the solution.