3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student prepares a buffer solution by dissolving CH3CH2COOH and CH3CH2COO−K+ in pure water. Write the chemical equations that illustrate how the components of the buffer are able to prevent a drastic change in the pH of the solution when the student adds:
(i) a small amount of H+ into the solution.
(ii) a small amount of HO− into the solution.
A student prepares a buffer solution by dissolving CH3CH2COOH and CH3CH2COO−K+ in pure water. Write the chemical equations that illustrate how the components of the buffer are able to prevent a drastic change in the pH of the solution when the student adds:
(i) a small amount of H+ into the solution.
(ii) a small amount of HO− into the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): H2O(l) + H+ → H3O+(aq)
(ii): H3O+(aq) + HO−(aq) → 2H2O(l)
(ii): H3O+(aq) + HO−(aq) → 2H2O(l)
B
(i): CH3CH2COO−(aq) + H+(aq) → CH3CH2COOH(aq)
(ii): CH3CH2COO−(aq) + HO−(aq) → CH3CHCOO2−(aq)
(ii): CH3CH2COO−(aq) + HO−(aq) → CH3CHCOO2−(aq)
C
(i): CH3CH2COO−(aq) + H+(aq) → CH3CH2COOH(aq)
(ii): CH3CH2COOH(aq) + HO−(aq) → CH3CH2COO−(aq) + H2O(l)
(ii): CH3CH2COOH(aq) + HO−(aq) → CH3CH2COO−(aq) + H2O(l)
D
(i): CH3CH2COOH(aq) + H+(aq) → CH3CH2COOH2+(aq)
(ii): CH3CH2COOH(aq) + HO−(aq) → CH3CH2COO−(aq) + H2O(l)
(ii): CH3CH2COOH(aq) + HO−(aq) → CH3CH2COO−(aq) + H2O(l)