1. A Review of General Chemistry
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the indicated C―N bond in N-methylethenamine is stronger than the indicated C―N bond length in N-methylethanamine.
A
The indicated C―N bond in N-methylethenamine involves an sp orbital which makes the bond stronger.
B
The indicated C―N bond in N-methylethenamine involves an sp2 orbital which makes the bond stronger.
C
The indicated C―N bond in N-methylethenamine involves an sp3 orbital which makes the bond stronger.
D
The indicated C―N bond in N-methylethenamine involves a p orbital which makes the bond stronger.