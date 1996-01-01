8. Elimination Reactions
Nucleophiles and Basicity
8. Elimination Reactions Nucleophiles and Basicity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using alcohol as the solvent, figure out which nucleophile in each pair is the stronger one in the SN2 reaction and provide a brief explanation for your prediction.
(i) CH3NH2 or CH3PH2
(ii) CH3O− or H2O
Using alcohol as the solvent, figure out which nucleophile in each pair is the stronger one in the SN2 reaction and provide a brief explanation for your prediction.
(i) CH3NH2 or CH3PH2
(ii) CH3O− or H2O
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) CH3PH2 is the better nucleophile because P is larger and more polarizable than N.
(ii) CH3O− is the better nucleophile because anions are better nucleophiles than neutral atoms of the same element.
(ii) CH3O− is the better nucleophile because anions are better nucleophiles than neutral atoms of the same element.
B
(i) CH3NH2 is the better nucleophile because N is smaller and more polarizable than P.
(ii) CH3O− is the better nucleophile because anions are better nucleophiles than neutral atoms of the same element.
(ii) CH3O− is the better nucleophile because anions are better nucleophiles than neutral atoms of the same element.
C
(i) CH3PH2 is the better nucleophile because P is larger and more polarizable than N.
(ii) H2O is the better nucleophile because neutral atoms are better nucleophiles than negatively charged atoms of the same element.
(ii) H2O is the better nucleophile because neutral atoms are better nucleophiles than negatively charged atoms of the same element.
D
(i) CH3NH2 is the better nucleophile because N is smaller and more polarizable than P.
(ii) H2O is the better nucleophile because neutral atoms are better nucleophiles than negatively charged atoms of the same element.
(ii) H2O is the better nucleophile because neutral atoms are better nucleophiles than negatively charged atoms of the same element.