Nucleophiles and Basicity
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using alcohol as the solvent, figure out which compound or ion in each pair is the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction. Explain your prediction.
(i) (CH3CH2)3N or (CH3CH2)2O
(ii) CH3CH2COO− or CH3CF2COO−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) (CH3CH2)2O is the better nucleophile because O is more able to donate an electron pair than N.
(ii) CH3CH2COO− is the better nucleophile because it is more basic and its electrons are less delocalized.
B
(i) (CH3CH2)3N is the better nucleophile because N is more able to donate an electron pair than the more electronegative O.
(ii) CH3CH2COO− is the better nucleophile because it is more basic and its electrons are less delocalized.
C
(i) (CH3CH2)3N is the better nucleophile because N is more able to donate an electron pair than the more electronegative O.
(ii) CH3CF2COO− is the better nucleophile because it is less basic and its electrons are more delocalized.
D
(i) (CH3CH2)2O is the better nucleophile because because O is more able to donate an electron pair than N.
(ii) CH3CF2COO− is the better nucleophile because it is less basic and its electrons are more delocalized.
