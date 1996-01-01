5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the relationship between the two compounds in each of the following pairs of compounds. Use models if necessary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Enantiomers
(ii) Constitutional isomers
B
(i) Diastereomers
(ii) Constitutional isomers
C
(i) Enantiomers
(ii) Diastereomers
D
(i) Diastereomers
(ii) Diastereomers
