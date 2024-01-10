7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following SN1 reaction:
(i) Provide the reaction mechanism.
(ii) Identify the role (acid/base/nucleophile/electrophile) of 1-propanol in the reaction.
(iii) Identify the functional group formed in the product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i)
(ii) base
(iii) ester
B
(i)
(ii) acid
(iii) ether
C
(i)
(ii) electrophile
(iii) ester
D
(i)
(ii) nucleophile
(iii) ether