13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the reaction shown below a redox reaction? If so, which compounds were reduced and oxidized?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction shown is a redox reaction. Molecule A was oxidized, while molecule B was reduced.
B
The reaction shown is a redox reaction. Molecule A was reduced, while molecule B was oxidized.
C
The reaction shown is not a redox reaction.