Provide an explanation for the following: A base can deprotonate the α-carbon of methyl propionate but not the α-carbons of propionic acid and propionamide.
The base can deprotonate the α-carbon of methyl propionate but not the α-carbons of propionic acid and propionamide because it has more electronegative elements.
The base can deprotonate the α-carbon of methyl propionate but not the α-carbons of propionic acid and propionamide because the other molecules have more acidic hydrogens within them.
The base can deprotonate the α-carbon of methyl propionate but not the α-carbons of propionic acid and propionamide because the other molecules are not acidic enough.
The base can deprotonate the α-carbon of methyl propionate but not the α-carbons of propionic acid and propionamide because it is specifically synthesized for methyl propionate.