2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the difference in boiling points in the following pairs of compounds:
i. The boiling point of ethanol (78 °C) is lower than methanediol (192 °C).
ii. The boiling point of ethanamine (17°C) is lower than ethanol (78 °C).
