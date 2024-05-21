The reagent boron tribromide (BBr 3 ) is used to cleave ethers, producing alcohols and alkyl halide after a subsequent hydrolysis reaction. The general reaction sequence is shown below:

The mechanism involves a bromide ion attacking the Lewis acid–base adduct of the ether with BBr 3 . Suggest a mechanism for the reaction of ethyl propyl ether with BBr 3 and a subsequent hydrolysis reaction to produce propan-1-ol and bromoethane.