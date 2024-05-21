12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Ether Cleavage
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Ether Cleavage
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reagent boron tribromide (BBr3) is used to cleave ethers, producing alcohols and alkyl halide after a subsequent hydrolysis reaction. The general reaction sequence is shown below:
The mechanism involves a bromide ion attacking the Lewis acid–base adduct of the ether with BBr3. Suggest a mechanism for the reaction of ethyl propyl ether with BBr3 and a subsequent hydrolysis reaction to produce propan-1-ol and bromoethane.
The reagent boron tribromide (BBr3) is used to cleave ethers, producing alcohols and alkyl halide after a subsequent hydrolysis reaction. The general reaction sequence is shown below:
The mechanism involves a bromide ion attacking the Lewis acid–base adduct of the ether with BBr3. Suggest a mechanism for the reaction of ethyl propyl ether with BBr3 and a subsequent hydrolysis reaction to produce propan-1-ol and bromoethane.