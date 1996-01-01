1. A Review of General Chemistry
Hybridization
1. A Review of General Chemistry Hybridization
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the hybridization and shape of the highlighted atoms?
What is the hybridization and shape of the highlighted atoms?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(I) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(II) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp3 → linear;
(IV) sp → tetrahedral;
(V) sp → tetrahedral;
(VI) sp2 → linear
(II) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp3 → linear;
(IV) sp → tetrahedral;
(V) sp → tetrahedral;
(VI) sp2 → linear
B
(I) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(II) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp → tetrahedral;
(IV) sp3 → linear;
(V) sp3 → linear;
(VI) sp → tetrahedral
(II) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp → tetrahedral;
(IV) sp3 → linear;
(V) sp3 → linear;
(VI) sp → tetrahedral
C
(I) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(II) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp3 → tetrahedral;
(IV) sp → linear;
(V) sp → linear;
(VI) sp3 → tetrahedral
(II) sp2 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp3 → tetrahedral;
(IV) sp → linear;
(V) sp → linear;
(VI) sp3 → tetrahedral
D
(I) sp3 → trigonal planar;
(II) sp3 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp2 → tetrahedral;
(IV) sp → linear;
(V) sp → linear;
(VI) sp2 → tetrahedral
(II) sp3 → trigonal planar;
(III) sp2 → tetrahedral;
(IV) sp → linear;
(V) sp → linear;
(VI) sp2 → tetrahedral