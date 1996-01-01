10. Addition Reactions
Halohydrin
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suggest a mechanism for the addition of bromine water to cyclohexene. Your proposed mechanism should show why the -Br and -OH substituents have anti relationship in the addition product and how each enantiomer is formed in the reaction.
