12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Naming Ethers
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sodium chloride can dissolve in benzene in the presence of 15-crown-5. This crown ether is particularly useful in dissolving sodium salts. Use a drawing of the complex to show how benzene can dissolve sodium chloride in the presence of 15-crown-5.
A
NaCl dissolves in benzene because it does not ionize due to 15-crown-5 and behaves like a covalent compound.
B
NaCl dissolves in benzene because Cl− ion forms a complex with 15-crown-5.
C
NaCl dissolves in benzene because Na+ ion forms a complex with 15-crown-5.
D
NaCl can dissolve in benzene without the need for 15-crown-5.