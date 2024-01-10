4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Alkyl Groups
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the compounds shown below would be expected to release more energy upon complete combustion? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Propane is expected to release more energy upon complete combustion mainly because its complete combustion forms more bonds than propa-1,2-diene.
B
Propa-1,2-diene is expected to release more energy upon complete combustion mainly because its complete combustion forms more bonds than propane.
C
Propa-1,2-diene is expected to release more energy upon complete combustion mainly because it contains pi bonds.
D
Propane is expected to release more energy upon complete combustion mainly because it doesn’t contain pi bonds.