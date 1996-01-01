7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The synthesis of 2,3-dihydrobenzo[b][1,4]dioxine-2,3-dicarboxylic acid is illustrated here:
(a) Illustrate the mechanism by which A is converted to B.
(b) Which is formed faster between A and B?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(b) A would form faster than B.
B
(b) B would form faster than A.
C
(b) A would form faster than B.
D
(b) B would form faster than A.