1. A Review of General Chemistry
Bonding Preferences
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ne is considered to be extremely stable and it is called a noble gas. Explain the stability of this element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ne is considered to be extremely stable because it has a very small atomic radius.
B
Ne is considered to be extremely stable because it is has very little core electrons.
C
Ne is considered to be extremely stable because it is colorless and odorless.
D
Ne is considered to be extremely stable because it has a full outer shell of electrons.