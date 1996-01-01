18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Retrosynthesis
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid (MCPA) is a herbicide widely used for killing broadleaf weeds. Write the correct reaction sequence for the synthesis of MCPA, starting with phenol and other required reagents and solvents.
