30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the significant resonance contributors of the following compound. Do all the resonance contributors contribute equally to the resonance hybrid? If not, identify the major and minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.
A
Yes, all the resonance forms contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
B
Yes, all the resonance forms contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
C
No, all the resonance forms do not contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
D
No, all the resonance forms do not contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.