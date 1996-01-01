4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the correct IUPAC names for the following structures:
A
(a) 1-cyclopentylcyclohexa-1,3-diene (b) (1E,3E,5E)-6-bromo-3-(bromomethyl)hepta-1,3,5-triene
B
(a) 1-cyclopentylcyclohexa-1,3-diene (b) (3E,5E)-6-bromo-3-(bromomethyl)hepta-1,3,5-triene
C
(a) 1-cyclopentylcyclohexa-1,3-diene (b) (1Z,3Z,5Z)-6-bromo-3-(bromomethyl)hepta-1,3,5-triene
D
(a) 1-cyclopentylcyclohexa-1,3-diene (b) (3Z,5Z)-6-bromo-3-(bromomethyl)hepta-1,3,5-triene