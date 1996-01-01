4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Axial vs Equatorial
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) The compound given below has two conformers. Draw their Newman projections.
(ii) Which conformer is present in greatest concentration at equilibrium?
trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D