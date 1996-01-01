1. A Review of General Chemistry
Constitutional Isomers
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the relationship of the given pairs of molecules as the same compounds, constitutional isomers, or not isomers.
a. CH3—CH=CH—CH3 and CH3—CH2—CH=CH2
b. CH3—CH2—CH3 and CH3—CH=CH2
c. CH2=CH—CH2—CH2—CH2—CH3 and CH3—CH2—CH=CH—CH2—CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pair a = Not isomers
Pair b = Not isomers
Pair c = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Not isomers
Pair c = Constitutional isomers
B
Pair a = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Not isomers
Pair c = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Not isomers
Pair c = Constitutional isomers
C
All of the pairs represent constitutional isomers
D
Pair a = Same compounds
Pair b = Not isomers
Pair c = Constitutional isomers
Pair b = Not isomers
Pair c = Constitutional isomers