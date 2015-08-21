10. Addition Reactions
Carbene
10. Addition Reactions Carbene
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A strong base like KOH converts bromoform (CHBr3) into an unknown intermediate. This intermediate reacts like a carbene.
Propose the mechanism for the formation of this intermediate and draw its structure.
A strong base like KOH converts bromoform (CHBr3) into an unknown intermediate. This intermediate reacts like a carbene.
Propose the mechanism for the formation of this intermediate and draw its structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D