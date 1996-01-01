Monosaccharide Practice Problems
Methyl isobutyrate can be produced from isobutyric acid using diazomethane.
Does the following reaction mechanism correspond to this reaction?
Classify the below-given monosaccharides based on their functional groups and the number of carbon atoms (such as ketopentose and aldohexose).
a. D-fructose
b. D-galactose
c. L-xylose
d. L-ribose
e. L-threose
f. L-glucose
g. L-erythrose
How would you make the following compound using an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation?
Neotame is a dipeptide ester used as an artificial sweetener. The full hydrolysis of neotame gives N-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)-aspartic acid, phenylalanine, and methanol. Treatment with carboxypeptidase enzyme shows no effect on neotame. Edman degradation of neotame gives phenylthiohydantoin derivative of N-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)-aspartic acid.
Suggest the structure for the neotame.