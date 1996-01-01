Carboxylic Acid Derivatives Practice Problems
i) Identify the reactions that will not produce the given carbonyl product.
ii) Which reactions from part (i) will occur upon addition of an acid catalyst?
i) Identify the reactions that will not produce the given carbonyl product.
ii) Which reactions from part (i) will occur upon addition of an acid catalyst?
From the starting material, bromocyclobutane, how could the following compound be synthesized?
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be synthesized using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Show how the following compound can be prepared using the given starting material and any necessary reagents.
Write the similarities between the following two mechanisms:
- acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of methyl acetate and acid-catalyzed hydrate formation from acetone.
Explain why a base cannot increase the rate of aminolysis of an ester.
A. Because the base would protonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
B. Because the base would compete with the amine for the nucleophilic acyl substitution.
C. Because the base would deprotonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
D. None of these.
Arrange the following esters in increasing order of their reactivity towards the first step of the nucleophilic acyl substitution.
Arrange the following esters in increasing order of their reactivity towards the second step of the nucleophilic acyl substitution.
Propose a synthetic approach to produce each of the given compounds using suitable carboxylic acids or their derivatives.
For the following compounds, identify which carboxylic acid derivative functional group is present.