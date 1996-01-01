Conjugation Chemistry Practice Problems
Assuming the following equilibrium reaction occurs, identify the direction of the reaction that is more favored.
Determine the number of 𝝅 electrons present in the conjugated systems of the given compound below.
Determine if the classification of the conjugated system of the given molecule below as either a 4n or a 4n + 2 π electron system.
Determine whether the provided molecule's conjugated system is classified as a 4n or a (4n + 2) π-electron system.
Rationalize why conjugated compounds, such as the one formed in a ninhydrin reaction, are light-colored.
Determine the isoprene units in the given terpenes. [Note: Cross-linked or ring-containing terpenes can exhibit linkages beyond the C1 and C4 of their isoprene units.]
What are the isoprene units in the given terpene? Take note that in terpenes with cross-links or rings, linkages between carbon atoms other than C1 and C4 of the isoprene unit are possible.
A high-resolution mass spectrometer can distinguish between C7H10N2 and C7H6O2, both having a molecular mass of 122 amu. True or false.
For the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5-hexatriene, determine the MOs that are symmetrical and antisymmetrical.
For the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5-hexatriene, determine which MO, in the ground state, is the HOMO and is the LUMO.
For the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5-hexatriene, determine which MO, in the excited state, is the HOMO and is the LUMO.
For the molecular orbitals of 1,3,5-hexatriene, determine how the HOMO and LUMO and the symmetric and antisymmetric orbitals are related.
For the molecular orbitals of 1,3,5-hexatriene, determine the number of nodes in the highest-energy MO of the given molecule between the nuclei.
Determine the number of linear dienes consistent with the formula C7H12. Do not include stereoisomers. How many of these are conjugated dienes?