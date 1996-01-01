21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Enolate Alkylation and Acylation
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon Enolate Alkylation and Acylation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When an α-haloketone reacts with a hydroxide ion, a carboxylic acid is formed. This is known as a Favorskii reaction. Propose a suitable mechanism for the Favorskii reaction shown below. (Hint: The first step is deprotonation of the α-carbon that is not bonded to Br; the second step is the formation of a three-membered ring; and in the third step, HO− acts as a nucleophile.)
When an α-haloketone reacts with a hydroxide ion, a carboxylic acid is formed. This is known as a Favorskii reaction. Propose a suitable mechanism for the Favorskii reaction shown below. (Hint: The first step is deprotonation of the α-carbon that is not bonded to Br; the second step is the formation of a three-membered ring; and in the third step, HO− acts as a nucleophile.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D