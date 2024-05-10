Which of the following is (are) true regarding primary

immunodeficiencies? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. These disorders tend to be present from birth.

b. These disorders are also called congenital immunodeficiencies.

c. These disorders are more common in elderly patients.

d. Patients with these disorders may not have a familial history of immunodeficiencies.

e. Patients with these disorders tend to experience recurring, persistent, and severe infections, often caused by uncommon agents.