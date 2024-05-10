Imagine that one of your patients is an emergency medical technician who has a family history of autoimmune disorders and allergy, but she does not currently suffer from either. Which of the following is (are) most likely true of your patient? Select all

that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. She is at an increased risk for cancer.

b. She is at an increased risk for type I hypersensitivities.

c. She is at an increased risk for type III hypersensitivities.

d. She is at an increased risk for latex hypersensitivity.

e. She is at an increased risk for immunosuppression.