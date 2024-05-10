21. Principles of Disease
Immune Response Damage to the Host
1:51 minutes
Problem 13.13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which types of white blood cells are most likely to be involved in type I hypersensitivities? Select all that apply.
a. T helper cells
b. T cytotoxic cells
c. Basophils
d. Macrophages
e. Mast cells
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice