21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
3:35 minutes
Problem 17.18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A child comes into your clinic with impetigo. The lab cultures a sample for further analysis. If the sample is S. aureus, which lab results would you expect? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Gram-positive cocci in clusters, catalase and coagulase positive
b. Gram-negative diplococci, catalase positive, and coagulase negative
c. Gram-positive cocci in clusters, catalase negative, and coagulase positive
d. Gram-positive cocci in chains, catalase positive, and coagulase negative
e. Gram-positive cocci in chains, catalase negative, and coagulase positive
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos