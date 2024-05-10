A child comes into your clinic with impetigo. The lab cultures a sample for further analysis. If the sample is S. aureus, which lab results would you expect? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Gram-positive cocci in clusters, catalase and coagulase positive

b. Gram-negative diplococci, catalase positive, and coagulase negative

c. Gram-positive cocci in clusters, catalase negative, and coagulase positive

d. Gram-positive cocci in chains, catalase positive, and coagulase negative

e. Gram-positive cocci in chains, catalase negative, and coagulase positive