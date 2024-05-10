21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 17.20a
Concept Mapping:
Using the following terms, create a concept map to organize and review microbial diseases of the eyes.
- Acanthamoeba
- Adenoviruses
- Aspergillus
- Candida
- Chlamydia trachomatis
- Flies, fomites, fingers
- Fusarium
- Haemophilus influenzae
- Herpes simplex 1 virus
- Keratitis
- Moraxella
- River blindness
- Scarring of eyelid
- Staphylococcus species
- Streptococcus species
- Turning of lashes and further scarring
