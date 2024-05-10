21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Your diabetic patient has a foot wound that has developed into serious necrosis and the recommended treatment has been sessions in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. You are explaining to him what has contributed to this condition, including the causative agent, which is:
a. Bacillus anthracis.
b. Clostridium perfringens.
c. Corynebacteria diphtheriae.
d. Streptococcus pyogenes.
e. Pseudomonas aeroginosa.
