9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Zaitsev Rule
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two different alkenes are produced in the reaction between 2-bromo-3-phenylpentane and sodium methoxide.
If the Zaitsev product predominates, determine the identity of the major and minor products and draw the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D