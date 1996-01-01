7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzyl iodide can either react via SN2 or SN1 substitution mechanism. Since Benzyl iodide is a 1* alkyl halide it is expected to react via SN2 and not SN1.
Draw the mechanism for the SN1 substitution reaction and determine how this primary halide undergoes SN1 reactions.
Benzyl iodide can either react via SN2 or SN1 substitution mechanism. Since Benzyl iodide is a 1* alkyl halide it is expected to react via SN2 and not SN1.
Draw the mechanism for the SN1 substitution reaction and determine how this primary halide undergoes SN1 reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Benzyl chloride can undergo SN1 reaction because primary halides prefer SN1
B
Benzyl chloride can undergo SN1 reaction due to strong nucleophile.
C
Benzyl chloride can undergo SN1 presence of aromatic ring.
D
Benzyl chloride can undergo SN1 reaction due to resonance stabilization of intermediate carbocation.