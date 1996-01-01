7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
Nucleophilic substitution reactions of alkyl halides are often facilitated by silver nitrate (AgNO3). When 4-chloro-2-methylpent-2-ene reacts with AgNO3 in methanol, the reaction yields two different ether products. Draw a mechanism that accounts for the formation of both ethers.
