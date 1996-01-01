3. Acids and Bases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two solutions were prepared by: (i) dissolving 3.00 g of HCl in 200 mL of aqueous solution, and (ii) dissolving 3.00 g of NaOH in 100 mL of aqueous solution. Determine the pH of each solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 0.125;
B
(i): 0.385;
C
(i): 0.385;
D
(i): 0.385;
