11. Radical Reactions
Radical Stability
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering the relative stabilities of the resulting alkyl radicals, determine which of the indicated carbon-hydrogen bonds would have a higher value of the bond dissociation energy.
A
Bond (a) would have a higher bond dissociation energy.
B
Bond (b) would have a higher bond dissociation energy.
C
Both bonds would have the same bond dissociation energy.
D
We can not determine this theoretically.