3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
87PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the more stable conjugate base in the pair of structures shown below. Which structural feature did you analyze to answer the question?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure I is the more stable conjugate base. The structural feature contributing to the stabilization is the larger atomic size of P.
B
Structure I is the more stable conjugate base. The structural feature contributing to the stabilization is the ability of the I to exhibit resonance.
C
Structure II is the more stable conjugate base. The structural feature contributing to the stabilization is the inductive effect caused by the neighboring F atoms.
D
Structure II is the more stable conjugate base. The structural feature contributing to the stabilization is that N has a higher electronegativity than P.