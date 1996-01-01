3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
88PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which is a more stable conjugate base in the following pair of structures? Provide the basis for your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure I is the more stable conjugate base due to the inductive effect caused by the neighboring F atoms.
B
Structure I is the more stable conjugate base due to its larger size.
C
Structure II is the more stable conjugate base due to its ability to exhibit resonance.
D
Structure II is the more stable conjugate base due to its smaller size.