4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Newman Projections
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction coordinate diagram is a plot of potential energy versus the progress of a reaction. Which structure is located at the top of the hill if the given reaction coordinate diagram shows the conversion of conformation A to conformation B?
A
B
C
D