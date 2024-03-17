4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Newman Projections
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The gauche conformation of ethane-1,2-diamine (H2N-CH2CH2-NH2) is more stable than its anti-conformation. Draw the Newman projections of these conformers and explain why the gauche conformation is more stable.
