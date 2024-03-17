5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
5. Chirality Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
(S)-2-chloropentane has a specific rotation of +34.07°.
(i) Show the structure of (S)-2-chloropentane.
(ii) What is the specific rotation of (R)-2-chloropentane.
(iii) If a sample containing (R)- and (S)- 2-chloropentane has a specific rotation of –12.47°, calculate the percentage composition of the sample.
