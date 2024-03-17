7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
88PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the products that are formed in the given substitution reactions below. Show which stereoisomers are formed if applicable.
i. (4R,5R)-4-chloro-5-ethyloctane + CH3CH2O–
ii. (4R,5S)-4-chloro-5-ethyloctane + CH3CH2O–
