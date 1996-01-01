7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the substitution reaction below,
Will it proceed with racemization or inversion? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will proceed with inversion because it involves a weak nucleophile and a good leaving group.
B
The reaction will proceed with inversion because it involves a strong nucleophile and a polar aprotic solvent.
C
The reaction will proceed with racemization because it involves a strong nucleophile and a polar aprotic solvent.
D
The reaction will proceed with racemization because it involves a weak nucleophile and a polar protic solvent.